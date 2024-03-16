It has been referred to as a performative autobiography.

Also: An oral memoir.

It is Bill Bradley back in the spotlight, albeit this time as a solo act, tracing his path from small-town Missouri to NBA glory with the vaunted New York Knicks teams of the 1970s and, ultimately, his seat in the United States Senate.

No. 24 is 80 now — publishing a Substack of his own like fellow Hall of Famer

— and starring in a one-man show that debuted on HBO Max on Feb. 1.

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley is the film adaptation of Bradley's stage appearances in recent years in which he began to recount his life experiences from childhood all the way through his post-political life.

"It is my attempt to share all I've learned and experienced," Bradley recently wrote, "and hopefully encourage others to share their stories too."

With the help of Emmy-winning filmmaker Frank Oz, Emmy-winning producer Mike Tollin (whose name NBA fans will surely recognize from The Last Dance) and another famed filmmaker known for his boundless love of the Knicks — who else but Spike Lee? — Bradley's tales were assembled in movie form and debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival before distribution began via HBO Max.

The following is my recent email exchange with Sen. Bradley:

What is it like to go on stage by yourself for 90 minutes and try to encapsulate your life story?



BRADLEY: It was exhilarating. Writing, memorizing and performing the piece gave me engagement on every creative level.



In everyday life, when you encounter people, what do they ask you about more: The Knicks or your political career?



BRADLEY: It depends on their interests. In New York probably more ask about basketball. In New Jersey, which I represented in the U.S. Senate, more about my political career.

Your Knicks teams were and remain beloved. How do you reflect on the two title teams all these years later?



BRADLEY: Some of the best years of my life were with an incredible group of human beings — my teammates. We weren't the best players in the league, but we were the best team … and for two years we were the best in the world. It's a bond that lasts forever.



How much are you watching the Knicks of today … and do you enjoy watching today's NBA?



BRADLEY: I see 10 regular-season games and watch the playoffs. I enjoy the talent and coaching. The game is about maximum player and ball movement and it requires unselfishness. Champions know that today just as they did when I played. My only problem today is legal gambling on games. I think it's a mistake.

Please expound on your issues with gambling.

BRADLEY: I don't think players should be turned into roulette chips; it's a scandal waiting to happen. There will always be gambling around the edges, but to legitimize it as a central part of the sport is counter to the values of the game.

It's been more than 50 years since the Knicks won their last championship. How many more years do you think it will take?



BRADLEY: When a team gels it is part mystery, planning, talent and luck. The Knicks had a great January (14-2); now they just have to equal that in March. Then the real season starts and that's when character will show. Once a Knick, always a Knick.

Your show has essentially been out for six weeks. What is the response so far?



BRADLEY: Great response. No data, but anecdotally people see it as more of a human story than a hero's story. It's about all of us, about love of the game, love of the country. Perseverance, forgiveness, joy and sadness, triumph and loss. In other words, it's about life and I hope that it can have a healing effect, reminding us of our common humanity.



