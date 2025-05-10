We're inside a week now before the start of the WNBA's 29th season.

There are three games on Opening Night next Friday — Lynx at Wings, Dream at Mystics, Sparks at Valkyries — and we know exactly how to get you prepped for them.

Athlon Sports' hard-copy WNBA Season Preview magazine is out now!

Regular readers know how sacred I hold the institution of the old school glossy preview magazine found at your local supermarket, Barnes & Noble, airport, etc. So I was naturally thrilled when Athlon asked me to contribute a piece to this one on the league's labor landscape entering the final season of the WNBA's current CBA.

A link is embedded in this sentence that enables you to order the full magazine by mail in the event you can't locate a nearby store that carries it.

And a link is embedded in this sentence that takes you to the online version of my story in the magazine.

Also!

To get you ready for Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery, please check out this video preview essay that I assembled for the ALLCITY Network, which covers five NBA teams on a daily basis and unexpectedly watched four of them wind up missing the playoffs: