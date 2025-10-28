Carmelo Anthony is on our screens a lot these days.

Fresh off his September induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Anthony is a marquee presence on the new studio team that NBC has assembled for its return to full-time NBA coverage for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Back home in his beloved Baltimore, Anthony is also the inspiration for the House of Melo at the city's Enoch Pratt Free Library. It's a wide-ranging exhibit of pictures, memorabilia and other artifacts from Anthony's life in the game and runs well into December after the exhibit opened to the public Saturday.

“This isn’t just an exhibit,” Anthony says. “This my story.”

It's a project that enabled The Stein Line to secure a one-on-one interview visit with Anthony to talk about his new (and old) career, his former team in New York and, yes, his much-discussed first fit in the TV game. We also delved into the impetus for an exhibit Anthony hopes will provide Baltimore's youth with a blueprint to “feel inspired to dream big.”

Last weekend's ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Carmelo Anthony holding the scissors, for the House of Melo exhibit in Baltimore.(📷: Courtesy of the Valerie Agency.)

And here's Melo surrounded by young fans at the same ceremony. (📷: Valerie Agency.)

(Editor's note: This interview was slightly edited and condensed for clarity.)

Melo on the start of his run as a studio analyst for NBC: