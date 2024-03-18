There are exactly four full weeks left in the NBA regular season.



Four Mondays from now, furthermore, is April 15 ... which is not merely National Tax Day in 2024.



On this April 15 — on the day after the NBA's 1,230-game schedule has been completed for 2023-24 — NBA award voters face a deadline to turn their ballots in to the league office.



To put a finer point on it then …



There are four weeks to go in an MVP race that I think only three players can win.