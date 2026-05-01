Trying something new in this edition of the Friday Freebie.

Roland Beech is the early 2000s founder of 82games.com and ranks as one of the pioneers in the NBA advanced stats space, having emerged as the league's first so-called "analytics coach" by earning a spot on the bench with the Dallas Mavericks, working his way up to a vice president of basketball operations title with the Mavericks and later moving to Sacramento as vice president of basketball strategy and data science.

Beech reached out recently to share some of the new playoff content concepts he has been working on by utilizing manual charting — which he hopes to someday marry in automated fashion with the new optical tracking data available leaguewide — to try to quantify some frequently cited (but obviously broad) basketball concepts: Physicality, Playing Hard and Shotmaking.

Beech's methodology defines Physicality — something head coaches are constantly and openly pining for in the modern NBA — as any kind of physical player-on-player activity ... whether that's going vertical at the rim, create/contain situations on isos (like a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander space-creating forearm to set up a mid-range jumper) or simply trying to break free from being held off the ball. Under the banner of Playing Hard, Beech lists examples that exemplify energy and movement: Cutting, running in to chase an offensive rebound or being quick to move to the right help spot defensively. His focus on shotmaking is made shots from at least 10 feet out …excluding free throws.

Using those parameters and looking to create a Three Factors framework by combining those focal points, Beech has passed along his personal statistical analysis from the San Antonio/Portland series that the Spurs won in five games and the ongoing Lakers/Rockets series that would stunningly head to a Game 7 on Sunday in Los Angeles if Houston — once trailing 3-0 in the series — can win Friday night at home.

Each of the following three graphics Beech furnished is accompanied by some collaborative analysis:

The Spurs won all three factors across their five games with the Trail Blazers and Victor Wembanyama led all players in the series in terms of Physicality and Playing Hard despite missing Game 4 entirely after that haunting Game 3 fall that inflicted a concussion.

In various key-sub categories that Beech tracks — At Rim, Bumps & Grabs, Level 2+ Force Wins* and Defensive Playing Hard — Wemby was the series leader in all of them.

"He is simply spectacular already," Beech said.

A potential concern as the playoffs continue? Wemby fell to the floor 20 times in first four career NBA playoff games per Beech's tabulations and his current per-36 minute fall rate would have placed the Frenchman sixth leaguewide among all players in the 2024 playoffs as tracked via 82games.com.

Something that you suspect will continue to be monitored and discussed as part of Wemby's quest to lower his injury risk.

*Beech explains that he tracks Level 2+ Force wins as a scaling of "force" measured from four separate levels. He classifies typical physicality as Level 1. Rising up and dunking over two defenders on Beech's scale would require Level 2 force. A hard screen that crumples the defender can also often be classified Level 2 … as can a chasedown block on a fastbreak. An example of Level 4 force, Beech says, was the Steven Adams/Mason Plumlee tangle in March 2025 when Adams held Plumlee firmly on a crashing takedown all the way to the floor.

The Blazers' overall season was an undeniable success. Especially after head coach Chauncey Billups was placed on indefinite unpaid leave just one game into the season as part of a federal gambling probe.

Who had Portland snagging the West's seventh seed in those circumstances?

Yet their struggle to keep up with the Spurs, even after stealing Game 2 in San Antonio, illuminates just how far the Blazers still need to go to compete with the West's elite twosome at the top.

Some positive takeaways for Portland ...

🏀 Even tasked with trying to finish over Wembanyama at the rim, Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija led all players in the series in Drive Physicality (+23 in net wins) and gave them an overall +1 edge in this category over five games.

🏀 The series also showed us what The Time Lord can do when healthy: Robert Williams III led Portland in "Roland Hard Play" rating per 36 minutes at 106. (Wemby, by comparison, registered a 130.) The Blazers were actually +3 points per 100 possessions for the series with Williams on the floor and he led the Blazers in the series in At Rim Physicality and the Create/Contain metric even though all of Williams' data under that banner came at the defensive end when containing one-on-one matchups that created jump shots.

🏀 After missing so much of the season, Scoot Henderson put both his potential and volatility on display against San Antonio. In the first three games of the series, Henderson averaged 23.3 points per game and posted a +15 plus/minus. In Games 4 and 5, he averaged just 2.5 points per game and was a -41. "There are still reasons to be excited about Scoot after some rough early days," Beech said. "With some dialed-in player development to shore up his weaknesses, I think he can be a Physicality/Playing Hard stud in due time."

The Shotmaking winner has prevailed in every game in this series in which the Lakers are suddenly clinging to a 3-2 lead.

The short-handed Lakers, in fact, likely masked the depths of their vulnerability without the injured Luka Dončić (and minus Austin Reaves for the first four games of the series) by posting a huge Shotmaking edge in Game 1 (+17 in a game that the Lakers won by nine points) and Game 2 (+19 in a game they won by seven).

Even without the injured Kevin Durant, Houston has surprisingly prevailed in the Shotmaking category in its two wins to create some real hope as the Rockets seek to become the first team in league history to successfully rally from 3-0 down in a best-of-seven series.

PS — Beech says he tracks the win/loss records for teams based on how they fare in each category (and sub-category) of these Physicality and Playing Hard realms. Shotmaking is fairly predictive in terms of winning that category also usually means winning the game in question, but Beech notes that the higher Playing Hard score between the two teams has been the most reliably predictive indicator in his early research at more than 85% in terms of winning the game over the past few seasons.

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Top of the Charts

Sportico's Lev Akabas does tremendous data visualization work to explain important NBA stuff that makes me so envious. It's simply not a skill I possess.

Just this week he posted a flurry of helpful graphics to conceptualize the proposed changes to the NBA draft lottery that will be voted on by the league's Board of Governors on May 28, star injury absentees plaguing the playoffs and the Nuggets' woeful 3-point shooting that cost them so dearly in the Minnesota series.

One more time …

One more time for a comprehensive look at various coaching and front office searches underway that I co-scribed alongside Jake Fischer:

And one more time for pieces from The People's Insider on Nuggets restricted free agent-to-be Peyton Watson and a slew of contract matters that are already piling up at this early juncture of the offseason:

Let's also not forget this entry of historical Playoff Math from my Prime Video colleague Keerthika Uthayakumar:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Recent declarations of note via Substack Notes: