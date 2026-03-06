BUFFALO — This happens to me every year at this time.

The NHL trade deadline finally hits roughly one month after the NBA trade deadline and I find myself unable to stop asking: Why?

Why is the deadline so much later in hockey when they actually start their season two weeks earlier?

Why does the NHL stipulate that its trade deadline arrive with only 40 days left in the regular season? That doesn't leave nearly enough time before the playoffs to assimilate new players. Right?

I wrote about it here two years ago and I'm really no clearer now on why the NHL thinks it makes sense to encourage dramatic roster change so late in the game:

Yet it's also true, in all candor, that I'm openly wrestling anew with such existential questions because I am so flush with hockey fever right now.

Quite like the look of the latest NHL Power Rankings from my colleagues at Sportsnet in Canada.

My long-suffering Buffalo Sabres awoke on this Deadline Day in a tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division lead.

Tied for first!

We’re talking about the same Sabres responsible for the NHL's longest-ever playoff drought at 14 straight seasons.

We are 26-5-2 since Dec. 9. Seriously. We really are. You can look it up. Twenty-three of those 26 wins, furthermore, were in regulation.

And the Sabres have made two win-now trades this week after the first deal they swung — to acquire St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko — had to be scrapped because Parayko wouldn't waive his no-trade clause. (Unsolicited warning to the Canadian Olympian: I don’t think he’s going to enjoy his next visit to Key Bank Center.)

The Sabres are essentially this season's Charlotte Hornets of the NHL … only hotter. Like Buffalo, Charlotte holds the NBA's longest active playoff drought nine at nine consecutive seasons. Also like Buffalo, Charlotte has been scaldingly good since a rough start, going 19-6 without warning from the humble beginnings of a 13-25 launch.

Kon Knueppel and Co. are just not as hot as my Sabres.

I don't want to overwhelm everyone with hockey talk in the first-ever official edition of the Friday Freebie (BTW: Did you catch the new banner at the top?) but you'll have to forgive me with this maiden dispatch. I’m still buzzing after my trip to The 716 earlier this week and couldn't resist sharing some of the highlights.

The Sabres' new chief commercial officer was hired out of the NBA: Former Timberwolves and Pacers executive Jake Vernon. My New Favorite Jake invited me to Buffalo to be in the house Tuesday when the Sabres played their first home game since Feb. 5 ... which meant it was their first home game since star center Tage Thompson scored three goals for Team USA in Italy and became an Olympic gold medalist.

While we wait for an expert from the hockeysphere to at last illuminate for us why their trade deadline lands so late on the regular season calendar, here is a handful of pictures from my Buffalo experience, leaning as always into the premise that I want to try to take the community with me wherever I go:

Always enjoy visiting the Sabres-themed Tim Horton's connected to the hotel that sits mere steps from the arena.

Love even more that the back wall of this Tim Horton's features an amazing historical timeline of Buffalo's famed Memorial Auditorium.

Also (not surprisingly) a huge fan of this NBA display at the New Era store in downtown Buffalo connected to its global headquarters.

HAD to share a picture of at least one Beef On Weck … this one from Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Back to that Tim Horton's: I NEED to meet the manufacturer of the chairs at every table in there because I HAVE to have one custom-built for my house.

One more time …

