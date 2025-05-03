The Stein Line

The Stein Line

The -X- Report
7h

This hit me hard, Marc — the “one name is all you need” line was perfect. Pop really does belong in that rare category. Been following your work forever, and this one really landed.

I’ve been a Spurs fan since I got to San Antonio in ’95, and reading your piece brought back a flood of memories. It actually pushed me to finally launch my own Substack, and I couldn’t think of a better way to start than by writing about Pop — what he meant to the team, the city, and to fans like me.

If anyone here’s interested in a fan’s lens on it all:

🪑 Part 1 – The Era Begins (firing Bob Hill, the Duncan “tank,” Avery’s jumper):

👉 https://tinyurl.com/Pop-era-Begins

🌳 Part 2 – Pop Built It All (culture, coaching tree, legacy beyond the rings):

👉 https://tinyurl.com/Pop-Built-it-All

Appreciate you always, and thanks for giving the green light to share.

— Xavier (@thexreport)

Yato
4h

As a Pomona alum, I had a soft spot for Pop even before he established himself as the greatest coach of his generation in the NBA. He had left before I matriculated, but I learned about him writing a story for my school paper on Coach Kasiafiacas (Coach Kat), Popovich's replacement who was coming off only the 2nd SCIAC championship in Pomona-Pitzer history (the first having been under Pop).

Coach Kat talked about how he learned a lot for Pop, who at the time was working under Larry Brown as an assistant for the Spurs. I remember a few years later hearing form Mike Budenholzer (who was at Pomona the same time I was) about how Popovich was joining my favorite team (Golden State) as an assistant. So even though I never got to meet him (he did briefly visit the campus to give a talk to the team, but I only heard about it later), the fact that he was the coach at my alma mater and then an assistant for my hometown team, cemented me as a fan.

And while my Warriors scuffled over most of the next 15+ years after Pop took over the Spurs, I was a not so closeted fan of the Spurs not just because of the serendipitous connections I had to him, but because they were the team that was often challenging the Lakers for dominance in the aughts (and as a NorCal resident, liking the enemy of our 'enemies' in SoCal came naturally).

Sad to see him have to step away in a way I'm sure was not how he'd have preferred, but he deserves all the flowers he will undoubtedly get for a tremendous career. Respect

