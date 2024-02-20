No need to check the calendar. It is indeed Tuesday.

So, yes, you will be receiving a Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza later this evening devoted to All-Star Weekend (plus an All-Star Weekend photo album on Wednesday).

Travel challenges leaving Indy presented two options when it came to publishing our Monday Musings: Post it much later than usual or push it to Tuesday lunchtime. I opted for the latter and hope you’re good to go around the league with me now.

To the notes …