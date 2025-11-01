It is obviously not Tuesday.

Nor is it even Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

The Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza was an unintended casualty this week of what we regarded as a can't-miss opportunity: The chance to interview Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony directly and exclusively … and as shared here ICYMI:

We will get back on our usual track this week with a fun topic I already have planned for the first Tuesday in November, but the Melo story had to run when it did given his new role with NBC and the network's NBA back-to-back days of broadcasting Monday and Tuesday. Ditto for Jake Fischer's feature Friday (which is also linked below) on the rise of lineups leaguewide that feature two big men … as well as Intel-laden pieces coming from me and Jake on Sunday and Monday.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility. Sometimes audibles aren't merely necessary but best for the ballclub.

In our interview that ran Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony addressed the significant discussion generated by some of his sartorial choices early in his career as an NBC studio analyst.

Film Session

Two fresh around-the-league podcast appearances I can share that feature a broad range of topics:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week