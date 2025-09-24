There are larger problems piling up on Adam Silver's desk than the state of NBA free agency.

That was evident last week at a long-scheduled public appearance hosted by Front Office Sports, when Silver — for a good bit of his time on stage — naturally found himself addressing the salary cap circumvention allegations storm that has engulfed the LA Clippers and, by extension, Silver's whole league.

Yet when I had the chance to lob in a question of my own one week earlier at Silver's more customary September press conference, after the latest Board of Governors session, I wanted to raise an additional issue. I couldn't resist asking him about the NBA's two-year-old Collective Bargaining Agreement and how he thinks it is functioning.

The document containing the very rules that the Clippers have been accused of breaking.

When you spend so much time on the phones talking to the league's various constituents, there's no escaping how many players and player agents, as well as numerous officials from various teams, have voiced complaints about it.