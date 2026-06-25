What has already been an eventful late June in terms of NBA trade activity was quickly reheated both during and then after the conclusion of Wednesday night's second round of the NBA Draft.

First the Detroit Pistons livened up the evening's draft proceedings by agreeing to ship bruising big man Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

And now the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell The Stein Line, are actively fielding trade offers for former All-Star guard LaMelo Ball … with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors among the teams known to have registered interest in Ball.