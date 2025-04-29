Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash is expanding his scope as a basketball broadcaster.



And Nash, in the process, will become teammates again with a very close friend — fellow Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki — for the first time in more than 20 years.



The Stein Line has learned that Nash is joining Amazon Prime's NBA coverage team starting next season when Prime launches Year 1 of its NBA coverage as part of an 11-year, $20 billion deal to join ESPN and NBC and NBA broadcast rightsholders.