Sources: Unidentified local investors express interest in partnering with Mark Cuban to try to buy back the Dallas Mavericks
Cuban sold his majority stake to the Adelson and Dumont families in November 2023
(Editor's Note: Story last updated at 8:40 PM ET.)
The Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison as their general manager in November.
They shipped out Anthony Davis last week barely one year removed from stunningly trading away Luka Dončić for a Davis-headlined return.
Could another seismic change be next?