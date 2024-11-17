Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On the same Sunday that our surging Buffalo Bills are playing host to the [REDACTED] Kansas City Chiefs?

As it should be!

To the latest on the Houston Rockets' trade season strategy, Oklahoma City's approach to assembling a frontcourt, Erik Spoelstra's bumpy week in Miami, major Inside The NBA news and more from my notebook:

The consistent whispers out of Houston amid its 9-4 start have painted the Rockets as a team that would prefer to wait until the offseason before they seriously consider parting with any of the various prized recent draftees they have amassed.