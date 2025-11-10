Sundays around here, as you surely know by now, are synonymous with around-the-league notes.

On this particular Sunday, though, one team dominates the discussion.

The 3-7 Dallas Mavericks.

While a vintage Luka Dončić has powered the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers to a 7-3 start, fan dismay in Dallas with general manager Nico Harrison and the new owner who has supported him for the past nine months in the wake of the ill-conceived Dončić trade — Patrick Dumont — has swiftly returned to last spring's levels of vitriol and toxicity.

If Harrison's position as the team's lead decision-maker is not yet untenable, well, you can certainly see that status from here.

And it took all of 10 games.

So ...

This edition of the Sunday Best notes is devoted to the latest I'm hearing on the bubbling tensions in The 214 from multiple angles after the Mavericks went to Memphis on Friday night in a full-on Crisis Bowl matchup with the under-siege-themselves Grizzlies and duly fell behind by 35 points in an eventual 118-104 loss to give Ja Morant and Co. some insulation from their recent headline heat.

Which was followed by Saturday night’s slog in the nation's capital to outlast the Washington Wizards, who dropped to 1-1 against the Mavericks this season … and 0-8 against the rest of the NBA.

To (lots and lots of) my Intel on all of the above ...