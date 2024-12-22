Sunday Best: All my latest NBA trade talk and personnel Intel after a visit to the league's annual G League Showcase
As always this time of year: Lots to get into!
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On the Sunday before Christmas?
On the Sunday after spending a few days in Central Florida alongside representatives from all 30 NBA front offices?
As it should be!
Let's go straight to my notebook for the latest on Jimmy Butler, Chicago/Denver trade discussions, Kyle Kuzma, Bronny James and more: