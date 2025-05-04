Sunday Best: All of the NBA's latest personnel matters, coaching chatter and roster-building rumbles
The usual around-the-league notes compilation on a day made for reading
LOS ANGELES — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
At the end of a wildly newsy week in the NBA?
As it should be!Jake Fischer and I have joined forces again to deliver the latest from our notebooks on the Lakers, Magic, Suns, Hawks and more.
To the Intel …
Luka Dončić is not extension-eligible with the Lakers until Aug. 2, but an illustration of the level of collaboration between the Dončić camp and his new team that is already underway unexpectedly emerged Saturday.