Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On the Sunday — Dec. 15th — synonymous with the official launch of NBA Trade Season?

On the last Sunday before the NBA's answer to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings?

As it should be!

Representatives from all 30 NBA front offices will be trekking to Central Florida in a few days for the annual G League Showcase. This is Year 2 for the event in Orlando and in-season trade activity has already begun with the weekend deals swung by Indiana (Thomas Bryant) and Golden State (Dennis Schröder) to fill worrisome roster voids.

Let's get right to the latest from my notebook and Jake Fischer's on the Warriors' latest (and future) moves, what looms in Detroit and New Orleans and a look at one of the few new rules in the NBA's 2023 labor agreement that actually boosts potential trade activity: