Sunday Best: All the latest on Jimmy Butler and more NBA trade topics
Cam Johnson updates are also featured in our usual around-the-league spin
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On a Sunday that falls with just four weeks and change to go until the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline?
On a Sunday that has #thiswholeleague wondering how the increasingly messy Jimmy Butler Saga will play out next.
As it should be!
To the latest from my notebook on numerous angles connected to the Butler situation, Cam Johnson updates and more: