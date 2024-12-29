Sunday Best: How and why the Lakers swooped in ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies to trade for Dorian Finney-Smith
And, most crucially, what happens next on the NBA trade market
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On the eve of LeBron James' 40th birthday?
On the Sunday that delivered the NBA's third trade of a busy December?
As it should be!
To the latest from my notebook after LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers sneaked in ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies to trade for Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith ... and the various ripple effects that will be felt throughout the league this Trade Season in the wake of the Lakers' first trade of note since the deadline-day acquisitions of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba in February 2023:
Why did the Nets choose the Lakers' offer for Finney-Smith over the Grizzlies' offer?
Two main reasons: