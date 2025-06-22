Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On the final Sunday of the 2024-25 NBA season?

As the appetizer to Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

As it should be!

To the latest in my notebook on the offseason fireworks that have now delivered a Kevin Durant-to-Houston deal, more of the details that fueled a second straight Sunday before the NBA Draft to feature a blockbuster trade, an update on Kyrie Irving ... and some important words about why the Improbable Indiana Pacers would go down as the most surprising Cinderella champions in NBA history if they can win one more basketball game tonight.

Losing in the first round of the playoffs when they were the West's No. 2 seed — and with Jalen Green struggling so mightily apart from his Game 2 eruption for 38 points against Golden State — changed the calculus for the Rockets.

But only to a degree.