Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

Notes published on a Sunday via joint Fischer/Stein assembly?

On a Sunday adorned with four NBA playoff games as well?

As it should be!

To the latest from the notebooks of two reporters on the considerable coach, executive and player personnel chatter piling up as the second week of the playoffs beckon:

The Timberwolves should be joyous. After sputtering to a 9-10 finish to the regular season, they're one win away from winning a Round 1 duel with Nikola Jokić and his Nuggets in what many regard as the league's fiercest current rivalry.

The problem: Minnesota just lost both Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) to presumed season-ending injuries in its Game 4 win at home Saturday night. How competitive can the Wolves really be in Round 2 — likely against San Antonio — without their star and their glue guy?

That's the immediate nagging question. Then there's the uncertainty that lingers in the background …