Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?



On the day before NBA free agency officially begins?



Surely you're zero percent surprised given how often

Jake Fischer and I have been posting compilations these all month.

To the latest from my notebook on the battle to sign

away from Minnesota, an emerging marketplace for

, updates from Lakerland and Clipperland and more:

At lunchtime Saturday, Jake reported that Detroit has emerged as a team with interest in joining the race for Alexander-Walker.



On Sunday morning?