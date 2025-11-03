Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Fred VanVleet are expected to miss the entire season.

Jayson Tatum could well join them.

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Jalen Williams, Darius Garland, Paul George, De'Aaron Fox, Tyler Herro and Dejounte Murray all feature on a lengthy list of prominent names yet to play this season … which would lead to a very unwieldy paragraph if I tried to list everyone in that category.

Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Brandon Miller and Obi Toppin have all been sidelined, too, by daunting injuries announced within the past week.

Just felt the need to issue those health bulletin reminders, as we are prone to do here, about how painful the first two weeks have been amid the on-court goodness that stems from having regular-season NBA basketball back in our lives.

And now to the latest from my notebook, without further delay, on the early tumult that has surfaced in both Memphis and New Orleans, moves to brace for from both of those teams as a result, additional trade topics that are already out there and more: