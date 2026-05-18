Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On the same Sunday night that brings the second round of the playoffs to a close?

To supplement your Prime Video viewing of Cavs-at-Pistons Game 7?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on the looming specter of change in Cleveland, next moves in Philadelphia and New Orleans, some additional coaching carousel chatter … and news that will surely please Victor Wembanyama: