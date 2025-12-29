The last Sunday of 2025 had the potential to deliver some momentous hoops for this particular publisher.

I'll even go ahead and stick with that designation despite a scoreline that, well, OK. It wasn't the funnest.

Still …

For the first time in my nearly 30 years as a Dallas-area resident, I got to watch my favorite basketball team in the world play a game in the city where I reside. The Cal State Fullerton Titans couldn't quite overcome a 51-19 halftime deficit in an eventual 110-63 defeat to SMU, but they were playing at Moody Coliseum for the first time since 1973. And I will take it.

Occasions like this can make someone like me feel quite old — especially after covering Jermaine O'Neal's entire NBA career and then watching his freshman son Jermaine O'Neal Jr. shred the Titans for 21 points in 20 minutes on 8-for-12 shooting — but now I will try to restore some normalcy with the usual Sunday around-the-league notes spin featuring what I'm sure you came here for rather than a Titan Tech history lesson.

As in LOTS of timely updates from NBA trade season …

My dear friend and former podcast partner Chris Haynes certainly livened up the day after Christmas with his report on the NBA on Prime's NBA Nightcap postgame show that the Hawks remain "very intrigued" by the prospect of trading for Dallas' Anthony Davis.

I am hearing the same: The Hawks are a real-deal suitor for Davis. Just how far, though, are they willing to go in terms of a Davis offer?