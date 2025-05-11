Sunday Best: Our around-the-league latest on trade talk, free agency rumbles and draft-related discussion
Lots of ground to cover on NBA Draft Lottery eve
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
With our twice-weekly contributor, The People's Insider Jake Fischer, soon to arrive in Chicago to serve as an in-person witness in the drawing room for Monday night's draft lottery?
As it should be!
To the latest from our notebooks, both mine and Jake's, on potential trades, free agency matters and draft-related discussion: