Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

Dropped between a pair of Game 7s?

And on the day after The People's Insider Jake Fischer published 2,500 words' worth of his own around-the-league notes?

Yup. That much is happening in #thisleague right now.

So now it's my turn. I encourage you to click on Jake's piece above if you missed it and also read on here for more on Orlando, Chicago, Golden State, Dallas, Minnesota, Denver and, well, you get the idea:

It happened again. A 3-1 lead in the first round for the eighth-seeded Magic over the No. 1 Pistons was all the way vanished by dinner time Sunday with a Game 7 loss in Detroit.

Just like it played out in 2003 when the NBA went to a best-of-seven format in the first round for the first time.

Twitter graphic via @ArgenPistons.

The outcome will naturally lead to a zillion questions about what happens to Orlando’s roster after another season filled with injuries and capped by crushing disappointment after an all-in trade last June for Desmond Bane, but attention will rivet first to the Magic bench.