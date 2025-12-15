Victor Wembanyama sitting out the entire first quarter and still dominating proceedings.

Oklahoma City's early 16-point lead and eventually its 16-game winning streak ... both wiped out.

Graphic via my colleagues at the NBA on Prime.

The unique win-or-go-home drama of a knockout competition at a neutral site as opposed to a best-of-seven series.

Saturday night's second semifinal of the NBA Cup in Sin City had all of that. Spurs 111, Thunder 109 was a true Game of the Season contender — sullied only by the draining procession of intentional fouls in the final minute — and set up a Spurs/Knicks showdown for Tuesday night's Cup final.

Monday, of course, is December 15th and a focus for this publication and its audience since the date is widely treated in front offices leaguewide as the true start of NBA Trade Season. As we've been covering here all week, trade action is expected Monday or Tuesday (or both) because of the rule in the new CBA (as of July 2023) that makes players acquired by Dec. 16 eligible to be re-aggregated in subsequent trades on Deadline Day in February without waiting out the usual 60 days required to combine a traded player with other contracts in a subsequent deal.

To the latest I'm hearing on trade matters all over the league ...