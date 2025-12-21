The youngest player in the NBA — Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg — turned 19 on this second-to-last Sunday of 2025.

It is likewise World Basketball Day in tribute to the first recorded game of basketball ever played on Dec. 21, 1891:

Enjoy this Dr. James Naismith graphic, replete with peach basket, via FIBA.

And it is also an around-the-league Sunday here at Stein Line HQ because, well, did you really expect otherwise?

To the latest from my notebook on trade matters featuring the Cavaliers, Kings, Bucks, Bulls and Warriors:

The People's Insider Jake Fischer was our representative at the ongoing G League Showcase in Orlando and will be sharing his own around-the-league compendium soon to highlight what he's been hearing.

As for me ...

Virtually every team I've checked in with on the ground in Central Florida brought up the same subject first: Cleveland's winter of discontent.