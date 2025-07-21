Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

Even if by Sunday we really mean Sunday night?

On the first Sunday after my return from Summer League in Las Vegas?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on Luka Dončić's role and some additional tidbits when it comes to the Lakers' offseason maneuvering, further details on Bradley Beal and Chris Paul and the veteran guard market, some Boston Celtics rumblings and a scene or secret (or two) from the desert:

Dončić is not contract extension-eligible until Aug. 2, but his first summer as a Laker has already been a busy one.