Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On a Sunday night, even, to spice up the evening's eight-game slate?



As it should be!



To the latest from my notebook on the NBA's draft lottery landscape, updates on Lauri Markkanen and Anthony Davis and more:

There have been seven NBA drafts since the league office, hoping this measure would curb tanking, installed flattened odds of 14% each for the teams with the three worst records to win the No. 1 overall pick. The odds to win the lottery before the change were 25% for the team with the league's worst record, 19.9% for the second-worst team and 15.6% for the third-worst team.



How is the system working?