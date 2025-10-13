Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

Even if we waited until Sunday night.

On the same Sunday evening that I'm boarding a plane for Las Vegas for a few days of shows for DLLS Sports in conjunction with Wednesday night's Mavericks-at-Lakers preseason game in Sin City?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, where they go from here after Antetokounmpo's latest comments that many have interpreted to suggest that he has begun to contemplate a future elsewhere and updates on other pressing league matters such as Russell Westbrook's immediate future and earpieces for referees:

On one hand, Bucks coach Doc Rivers made a pretty fair point the other day with regard to Antetokounmpo and the notion of Milwaukee ever trading him.