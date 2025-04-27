Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On the day after the first buzzer-beating dunk in NBA playoff history?

As it should be!

And, no, we haven't gotten so swept up in Aaron Gordon's heroics at the horn Saturday night that we forgot about Deandre Ayton's Valley Oop (hat-tip to NBA TV's Matt Winer) that helped fuel the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2020-21. Oft-misremembered in the wake of the heartbreak that Ayton slammed upon the LA Clippers: 0.7 seconds were thrown back on the clock in that instance to keep him out of the NBA record books.

Gordon's dunk at the last possible tick at the Clippers' new Intuit Dome, by contrast, very much will be recorded as a buzzer-beater. Embedded in this sentence is a full list of NBA playoff game-winners with no time remaining (before Gordon's) via researcher extraordinaire

and our pals at Basketball Reference.

To the latest from our notebooks on Milwaukee's busy week and how it might impact Giannis Antetokounmpo, updates on Trae Young and Zach LaVine, further intel out of Sacramento and Phoenix … and much more. Let's dive in:

It really has been a very eventful week in Milwaukee leading into Sunday night's Game 4 for Giannis and Co. against the visiting Pacers.