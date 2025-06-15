Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On Father's Day even?

On a Father's Day that has already delivered a significant NBA trade?

As it should be!

Amid countless forecasts this month from league observers that this is going to be a very active offseason, momentum is building on a Durant deal and the Orlando Magic have already swung big, swiftly agreeing Sunday to package four unprotected first-round picks and an additional first-round pick swap with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reminder: It is only June 15th.



Let's get right to the latest from my notebook for a flurry of KD Trade Watch updates, coaching rumbles with connections to Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving, further context on this week's Russell Westbrook news and much more:

Durant's list of preferred trade destinations contains three teams. Yet it almost had four.