Sunday Best: The latest on Kevin Durant trade talks ... plus LOTS more from the NBA grapevine
Happy Father's Day! Let's mark the occasion in the only manner we know how: With around-the-league notes!
Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?
On Father's Day even?
On a Father's Day that has already delivered a significant NBA trade?
As it should be!
Amid countless forecasts this month from league observers that this is going to be a very active offseason, momentum is building on a Durant deal and the Orlando Magic have already swung big, swiftly agreeing Sunday to package four unprotected first-round picks and an additional first-round pick swap with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Reminder: It is only June 15th.
Let's get right to the latest from my notebook for a flurry of KD Trade Watch updates, coaching rumbles with connections to Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving, further context on this week's Russell Westbrook news and much more:
Durant's list of preferred trade destinations contains three teams. Yet it almost had four.