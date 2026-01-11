MANCHESTER, England — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

Even when abroad?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on the Trae Young trade aftermath, what it means for the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and Michael Porter Jr. … and much more percolating in the marketplace:

The Wizards' reasoning for wanting Young for the short term is not hard to understand.

In the worst-case scenario, Young’s $49 million player option for the 2026-27 helps Washington reach the league's salary floor with ease next season while giving the Wizards playmaking they sorely lack. And his presence — once he actually starts playing — should liven up an arena that is often sparsely filled and lacking spark.

More difficult to comprehend: