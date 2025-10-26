The week began with an email from Adam Silver.

Not exclusively direct to me, mind you, but the NBA's marketing machine always makes it look that way when a new season is starting.

The league's 80th season. Milestone year indeed. It all sounded pretty grand. Then ... kablooey.

The stunning FBI-led arrests Thursday of Heat guard Terry Rozier and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have justifiably dominated Week 1 discussion and will surely continue to do so. Yet Sundays around here are synonymous with around-the-league notes and that continues on this one ... with a promise of a broad look at the gambling scandal forthcoming Monday.

To my notebook we go for items on the otherworldly Victor Wembanyama, early panic in Dallas, Indiana's injury woes and more of the NBA's freshest chatter: