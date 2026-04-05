Around-the-league NBA notes on a Sunday?

On Easter Sunday even?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as the maiden assemblage of meaningful whispers about what awaits this offseason when it comes to the league's coaching carousel (and other related changes) … plus an update on the forthcoming formal challenge from Luka Dončić's to the NBA's 65-game rule:

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play after missing the past 11 games in the wake of a knee hyperextension. The Bucks continue to say that Antetokounmpo is not healthy enough to play.