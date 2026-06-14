The NBA's 80th season is officially complete.

And, no, you didn't dream it: Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks really did put on a bow on the season by winning a championship Saturday night.

Next up?

Leaguewide table-setting for the 2026-27 season begins immediately.

Let's jump right into my latest Sunday Best Intel on potential player and coach movement because the next few weeks, between now and the July Fourth holiday, promise to be trade-filled and just flat-out busy … with a two-day draft stuffed in the middle of it all.

Update from The Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes ...