The fourth week of the NBA's 80th season has been eventful in the extreme.

First it delivered the firing of a general manager. Then the dismissal of a head coach.

We get into all that, what the moves might spark and much more in the latest around-the-league Sunday Best notes:

New Pelicans GM Joe Dumars said Saturday after Willie Green's dismissal that he told James Borrego he wants him to serve as New Orleans' interim coach for the rest of the season. That, of course, came just two days after Pelicans owner Gayle Benson insisted in an interview with the Times-Picayune — amid months of rumbles that she was standing in the way of a coaching change — that Green's fate was completely up to Dumars.