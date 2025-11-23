Sunday Best: The pieces of this season's NBA Trade puzzle are starting to reveal themselves
And on this Sunday we turn to Jake Fischer to walk us through them via The Jake Fischer Latest
We're less than a month away from the unofficial start of NBA Trade Season on Dec. 15. Every team in the league has played at least 15 games except 10-4 Houston, meaning most front offices have enough of a sample size to reference while engaging in some legitimate trade discussions.
Various aspects of the in-season marketplace are indeed taking definitive shape. I've always seen that as a crucial step to covering the trade deadline as well as free agency: What are this cycle's confirmed puzzle pieces? Which teams are likely (or already preparing) to be active? And what will they be shopping for … or open to parting with? Which players, specifically, could actually change teams?
We're starting to collect some of those answers for you.