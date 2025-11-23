We're less than a month away from the unofficial start of NBA Trade Season on Dec. 15. Every team in the league has played at least 15 games except 10-4 Houston, meaning most front offices have enough of a sample size to reference while engaging in some legitimate trade discussions.

Various aspects of the in-season marketplace are indeed taking definitive shape. I've always seen that as a crucial step to covering the trade deadline as well as free agency: What are this cycle's confirmed puzzle pieces? Which teams are likely (or already preparing) to be active? And what will they be shopping for … or open to parting with? Which players, specifically, could actually change teams?

We're starting to collect some of those answers for you.