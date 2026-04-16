One more serving of Power Rankings for the season?

One more 1-to-30 ladder to ensure that every outpost on the NBA map is covered?

One more meaty rankings dispatch to try to make up for the fact that our annual goal of doing this once per month during the regular season inevitably gets derailed in January by unavoidable intrusions/competing journalistic quests?

Better late than never.

The original plan, in truth, was to uncork our final rankings pour before the Play-In Tournament started Tuesday night. When those unavoidable intrusions inevitably intervened, The Committee (of One) decided to run these rankings specifically on this Thursday to help fill the void on a gameless evening as we wait for Friday's two Play-In deciders and Saturday's launch of the playoffs proper.

The mission as always that we hope to achieve with our monthly(-ish) rankings cadence — as opposed to the weekly rankings I cooked up for 15 years in my ESPN days — remains unchanged: Establish a 1-to-30 order (at least somewhat) independent of the standings which measures big-picture potential and expectations alongside short-term results. Injuries and other off-court developments, positive and negative, are factored in as well … with some sprinkles of Committee whim mixed in.

You are asked, as always, to register your questions, quibbles or any other pertinent thoughts in the comments section below so we can respond and expound upon our thinking. And remember: Rankings posts are incredibly long. So just click on the main headline to get the web or app version instantly if it proves too unwieldy to consume as an email.

1️⃣ Oklahoma City Thunder

What is more impressive than a 24-1 start? Perhaps this: San Antonio went 30-4 from Feb. 1 onward and still couldn't overtake the Thunder for the West's No. 1 seed. From Chet Holmgren's 13 missed games to Jalen Williams' 49, so many key Thunder contributors missed regular season time, but the defending champions managed to hold off the hard-charging Spurs with their own 24-5 closing argument and a No. 1 finish in defensive rating. OKC also came away with the most favorable possible path to the conference finals now that San Antonio and Denver are likely to run into each other in Round 2.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 2

2️⃣ San Antonio Spurs

Can the Spurs, back in the playoffs proper for the first time in seven seasons, really hush the incessant questions about their lack of playoff experience as a collective? This might prove to be a good season to try their luck with a playoff experience deficit when every other playoff team in the West (outside of OKC obviously) has daunting injury or inconsistency demons to contend with. Only one team since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976-77 has ever started four players 25 or younger and won 60 games: This Spurs team that features Stephon Cassell, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie alongside a certain Victor Wembanyama.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 3

3️⃣ Detroit Pistons

I know, I know: The Celtics are the favorite to win the East for much of the basketball public. Doesn't matter. The Committee simply wasn't putting the Pistons any lower than No. 3 on this ladder after they were the best story in basketball (regular season division) for the second consecutive season. An 8-3 surge after Cade Cunningham sustained a collapsed lung — and after Pistons players heard all season that there isn't enough shooting or secondary playmaking around Cunningham — ultimately nudged Detroit to a 60-win campaign that has J.B. Bickerstaff at the forefront of the Coach of the Year race once again. Now to see if the Pistons can muster some long overdue playoff success to validate all the 82-game glory.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 1

4️⃣ Denver Nuggets

You still can't describe the Nuggets as healthy — not with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) clearly operating at less-than-full capacity and Peyton Watson (also hamstring) out indefinitely — but a tidy 12-game winning streak to close out the regular season has re-established the 2022-23 champs as the NBA's foremost threat to preventing Oklahoma City or San Antonio from winning it all. History says that Denver is unlikely to overcome its bottom-10 ranking in the defensive rating charts (No. 21). History, of course, has never seen anything like Nikola Jokić, either, given that The Joker just became the first NBA player ever to lead the league in rebounds per game (12.9 RPG) and assists per game (10.7 APG).

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 6

5️⃣ Boston Celtics

We all got it wrong with all that Gap Year talk ... didn’t we? Joe Mazzulla has an excellent shot to win the Coach of the Year trophy that he insists he doesn't even want to be asked about by the pesky media because the Celtics finished in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating — something no other team but San Antonio can claim this season — and are routinely billed these days as the true Eastern Conference faves after the March acquisition, er, return of a guy named Jayson Tatum. Who do you have winning the East if not Boston?

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 5

6️⃣ New York Knicks

For the longest time, The Committee believed that this season represented the Knicks' best shot to win a championship since 1994. You hear that less and less these days now that the playoffs are actually here, with Detroit and Boston perceived to have moved ahead of New York in the Eastern Conference pecking order and the reigning champs from Oklahoma City sitting atop a West that also features imminent threats from San Antonio and Denver. Yet when it comes to the Under Pressure Rankings, New York is way higher than No. 6. James Dolan made that clear in his WFAN Radio interview in January after the Knicks won the NBA Cup in Las Vegas: He's the one who said this season is Larry O'Brien Trophy or Bust in Gotham.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 4

7️⃣ Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have reached the conference finals only twice without LeBron James on their roster: 1975-76 and 1991-92. Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, has yet to go beyond Round 2 in any of his nine previous trips to the playoffs. So who's touting Mitchell and the revamped Cavs to go that far this spring? Cleveland was much better in the second half of the season (30-11) and the uptick began even before its Darius Garland-for-James Harden swap, but we've only seen occasional glimpses (less than 80 minutes' worth) of Harden alongside Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Skepticism about this team thus naturally persists.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 8

8️⃣ Atlanta Hawks

Did The Committee get too carried away with the Hawks' placement on this ladder? I suppose that's a fair question, but how can you not be romanced by Atlanta's 20-6 surge after the All-Star break — and after a trade deadline that suggested they were tearing things down by shipping out Trae Young and Kristaps Porziņģis — when there were so many teams leaguewide trying not to win throughout the season's second half? While undeniably true that a Hawks/Knicks first-round series won't be the same without Ice Trae, one suspects that the East's surprising No. 6 seed will be thrilled to settle even deeper into the Jalen Johnson Era as its new star man steps onto the brightest of postseason stages. Johnson, remember, averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists during the regular season. That's Jokić/Russ/Big O kind of stuff.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 20

9️⃣ Minnesota Timberwolves

The West's No. 6 seed was largely a six-man team this season. Can Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland be playoff difference-makers in support of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid? Are Edwards and McDaniels healthy enough to shoulder their usual loads for the Wolves? The reality is, as well as Minnesota has played Denver in the recent past, this team finished the regular season in a 9-10 malaise that contrasts sharply with last season's 17-4 closing surge. A third successive trip to the Western Conference finals looks like a tall order.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 7

🔟 Houston Rockets

As March was winding to a close, Houston was the top-six seed in the West that everyone not-so-secretly wanted to draw in the opening round of the playoffs. Less than three weeks later, because of the injury hammer blows that the Lakers have taken, it's the Rockets who will be on the favorable end of a Round 1 matchup against a severely wounded (and thus desirable) foe. The prize for taking advantage of this sudden turn of events is a likely Round 2 encounter with 64-win Oklahoma City for Thunder alumnus Kevin Durant and Co., but that would certainly represent a step forward for the West's No. 5 seed after Houston had to play the entire season without Fred VanVleet and half of it without key big man Steven Adams. Yet even after losing Adams, Houston still finished the season with an average per-game advantage on the boards of +8.6, which according to the Elias Sports Bureau ranks as the third-largest differential seen in that category since 1966-67 (topped only by Boston's +10.3 in 1972-73 and +8.7 in 1973-74).

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 9

1️⃣1️⃣ Toronto Raptors

The Raptors were one of four teams in the East (along with Charlotte, Philadelphia and Detroit) to improve on last season by at least 16 wins. They did so with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram meshing well in their first full season together and by going 41-14 against the NBA's middle and bottom 10 teams to offset a 5-22 mark against the teams with the top 10 records. That 5-22 mark against the upper-third includes a 3-0 season sweep of the same Cavaliers that Toronto will face in Round 1 ... except that they're really not the same Cavaliers. All three meetings were before Thanksgiving and long before James Harden was a Cav. The good news for Canada's Team: Opening up against Cleveland has to be better than the first-round series with the Knicks that everyone was expecting. New York swept that season series 5-0.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 10

1️⃣2️⃣ Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' 23rd season (at least the regular season portion) ended with Western Conference Player of the Week honors. The playoffs awaiting for James and what's left of the Lakers, by contrast, are bound to be rough with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves feared lost for most (if not all) of the purple-and-gold's Round 1 matchup with Houston. April Fools' Day is an occasion many dread, but April 2 in Oklahoma City will be remembered with far greater contempt in Lakerdom thanks to the injuries sustained by Dončić and Reaves after a monster 15-2 March. The Lakers, as a result, are facing the prospect of a third successive first-round exit for the first time in franchise history.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 12

1️⃣3️⃣ Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday's Play-In victory over beleaguered Orlando ensured that the 76ers did not miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the heart of The Process years. How much trouble they can now give second-seeded Boston, mind you, is difficult to project since we still don't know how much longer Joel Embiid will be sidelined by his recent appendectomy. This was the third straight season, sadly, that Embiid played in less than half of the Sixers' games … while Paul George has managed to appear in just 78 of 164 regular-season games as a Sixer. As electric as Tyrese Maxey continues to be as the highest-scoring Philly guard since Allen Iverson, availability issues are the storyline that won't go away for Boston's old friends.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 15

1️⃣4️⃣ Portland Trail Blazers

It remains utterly staggering that A) Portland saw coach Chauncey Billups placed on indefinite leave because of a federal gambling probe before its second game of the season and B) Washington traded Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers for a modest return package when Avdija was only 23 and the holder of a ridiculously team-friendly contract that is now inherited by new owner Tom Dundon. Interim coach Tiago Splitter went 42-39 and will now get to coach a playoff series against his former employers in San Antonio after the rampaging Avdija led the Blazers to their first playoff berth since 2020-21 via a stirring Play-In Tournament win Tuesday night at Phoenix. On top of all that, Damian Lillard will be back on the floor next season after recovering from an Achilles tear. Exciting times in the Pacific Northwest — even amid the uncertainty surrounding new ownership — for the first time in a long time.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 16

1️⃣5️⃣ Charlotte Hornets

Encouraging news when you are tasked with winning one road game to end the league's longest playoff drought at nine seasons: Charlotte was the only team in the league this season to have a better record on their travels (23-18) than they did at home (21-20). Yet we can safely say that it's been a Cinderella season for the Hornets even if they can't win in Orlando on Friday night. This team was 11-22 when the calendar flipped to 2026. Then they went 33-16 to establish Charles Lee (Coach of the Year) and Kon Knueppel (Rookie of the Year) as serious season-ending award contenders. One of my favorite stats of the season: When Moussa Diabate starts alongside Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges, Charlotte is 32-9 (including Tuesday's contentious 9 vs. 10 victory in overtime over Miami).

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 13

1️⃣6️⃣ Phoenix Suns

If the Suns fail to advance out of the Play-In Tournament after being presented with two home games to win one and spending seemingly the whole season in the West's top seven … man. That would unavoidably take some shine off of what has been a remarkable run of overachievement that was predicted by pretty much no one. Phoenix was routinely projected to finish in the 30-win range and at the bottom of the West and managed to claw its way to 45-37 despite Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green combining to miss more than 70 games through injuries. It was nonetheless an especially redemptive season for Brooks — who even got four technical fouls rescinded by the league office on top of averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game — and a breakout season for first-year coach Jordan Ott.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 14

1️⃣7️⃣ Golden State Warriors

For all the years of cracks about how the Heat, Hawks and Bulls are always destined to end up in the Play-In, it's somehow the mighty Warriors — having won four titles in eight seasons at their apex — who find themselves in the PIT for the third season running and fourth time overall. This 37-45 outfit was actually five games over .500 with Stephen Curry was available ... but that was only the case for 43 games (24-19). A massive summer looms, no matter what happens as an encore after Wednesday night's thriller that ended the Clippers' season, to see if Golden State can assemble one more potential contender for Curry to carry and Steve Kerr to coach. If the Warriors can't pull that off, mind you, it's probably worth noting that next season will be Year 13 of the Curry/Kerr partnership. That's some serious staying power.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 18

1️⃣8️⃣ Orlando Magic

When the list of this season's Most Disappointing Teams is drawn up, Orlando will certainly feature prominently. The Magic overcame their offensive shortcomings and various injury woes in the previous two seasons with a defensive rating that ranked in the top two leaguewide, but that figure slipped to 13th this season. Not what anyone was expecting after last June's trade splurge for Desmond Bane. The heat has been on coach Jamahl Mosley for months, but the future of the Paolo Banchero/Franz Wagner frontcourt tandem is what really generates leaguewide curiosity. The duo played in only 64 of a possible 164 games together over the past two seasons and only managed a 33-31 record (13-11 this season) when we did see them together. The Committee will be tracking what happens next in the Magic Kingdom — beyond the bench — all summer.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 17

1️⃣9️⃣ LA Clippers

It was a season unlike any we've ever seen in Clipperland ... which is truly saying something. The Aspiration Scandal and allegations of salary cap circumvention in September that remain unresolved. A 6-21 start. The early injury loss of Bradley Beal and the banishment of Chris Paul. And then the 36-19 turnaround to clinch a record 15th straight winning season in a comeback that coach Tyronn Lue actually insisted would happen. The Clippers even traded away both James Harden and Ivica Zubac and seemingly overcame so much … only to sign off with a painful Play-In collapse Wednesday night against the visiting Warriors. Kawhi Leonard had what might just be the best regular season of his career, but don't forget: The Clippers even fielded trade calls on The Klaw in the final hour before the Feb. 5 trade deadline before ultimately deciding against moving him. They also hosted the All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in there somewhere. The first team in NBA history to finish with a winning record after falling 15 games or more under .500 now proceeds to the lottery ... except that its pick is headed to Oklahoma City as a vestige of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade. See? The Clippers' 2025-26 has been a movie.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 14

2️⃣0️⃣ Miami Heat

Tuesday night's loss at Charlotte, with Bam Adebayo felled by LaMelo Ball's uncalled tripping penalty, ended the Heat's run of successful Play-In campaigns at three in a row. The reality, of course, is that even two more Play-In wins this week really couldn't have salvaged a wholly un-Heat-like season. They lost 10 of the next 14 games after Adebayo's historic 83-point eruption against Washington on March 10 and finished out of the top 10 in defensive rating for the first time in six seasons. Then they lost Game 83 in Charlotte. The summer on South Beach will thus be spent waiting to see if Pat Riley's front office can successfully mount a trade pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo or another star who can haul the Heat back to where we expect to see them: In contention.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 19

2️⃣1️⃣ Dallas Mavericks

Nothing can compare to the (mostly self-inflicted) agony of the 2024-25 season, but 2025-26 was agonizing and chaos-filled in its own right for the Mavericks. And if Cooper Flagg is denied Rookie of the Year honors, it will essentially confirm that he was punished for the constant chaos around him (zero of it of his own making) that he played through admirably. The one thing that The Committee was sure of in Dallas this season was that Flagg would be named ROY. He wound up leading his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals — something only Michael Jordan managed as a rookie — and it still might not be enough. It's been a l-o-n-g 14 months in The 214.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 22

2️⃣2️⃣ New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson played in 62 games. That's the second-highest total of his career and one suspects that the Pelicans would have eagerly accepted that total had it been promised in September. The problem, of course, is that New Orleans went 26-56 even with a largely available Williamson and two promising rookies (Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen) joining two vets coveted by countless other teams (Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones). The truth is they only finished this high in the rankings because, well, somebody had to with all the tanking going on. May 10th is when the Pels will find out how painful draft night in June will be since their first-round pick is owed to the Hawks thanks to last June's draft-night trade for Queen. Williamson, meanwhile, has to wait now until Year 8 to try to get himself out of an undesirable club that only features Zion and Anthony Bennett: The only two No. 1 overall picks in league history to never appear in an NBA playoff game.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 27

2️⃣3️⃣ Sacramento Kings

The patience of Kings fans is forever tested. They watched their team sink to the very bottom of the NBA standings at 12-46 at the season's two-thirds marker and then, after getting very used to the idea of picking as high as No. 1 overall and no lower than fifth in June draft, were treated to a needless 10-14 finishing kick that could leave Sacramento with merely the fifth-best lottery odds in May depending on the outcome of a coinflip with Utah next Monday. Like New Orleans, Sacramento wound up this high essentially by default, which is yet another blow for the locals to absorb. The franchise is still trying to recover from its refusal to draft Luka Dončić because it already had De'Aaron Fox on the roster, then drafting and trading away Tyrese Haliburton to pair Domantas Sabonis with Fox, then trading Fox away in February 2025 in the belief that he no longer wanted to be there. The capper: Sacramento has reached the playoffs once in the past 20 seasons. Once. Not easy to be that cold in a league that sends 16 of its 30 teams to the playoffs every season.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 30

2️⃣4️⃣ Chicago Bulls

Billy Donovan has managed just one trip to the playoffs in six seasons as the Bulls' coach, but his bosses revere him as though he's had a Phil Jackson amount of success. That much is clear after Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf told the world last week that he doesn't want to consider candidates to take over Chicago's front office who don't want Donovan to keep coaching this team. The Bulls' cornerstones going forward, in some order, thus appear to be Donovan, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Lots of roster work, then, will need to be done by the eventual successors hired to replace Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley. We should note that Giddey ranked third in the league this season in touches per game (one of our favorite stats) behind only Denver's Nikola Jokić (100.8) and Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey (95.3). Giddey clocked in at 94.1 per game.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 23

2️⃣5️⃣ Milwaukee Bucks

The most monumental offseason for this franchise since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Lakers in June 1975 has already begun after a regular season more nightmarish than the Bucks could have ever imagined. Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in only 36 games and Milwaukee was a middling 17-19 when their Face of the Franchise did play. Doc Rivers has already stepped down as head coach, countless rival teams are expecting Antetokounmpo to be dealt this summer at last and The Committee is struggling to process the very accurate answer to the question: Do you remember Giannis’ last significant involvement in the NBA postseason? You have to rewind all the way to 2022 for the last time we saw him playing after the conclusion of the first round.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 21

2️⃣6️⃣ Brooklyn Nets

Remember: Team owner Joe Tsai made it public from the jump that the Nets were going to be playing for a draft pick in 2025-26. Now they really need some lottery luck now (and presumably a big trade on top of it) to upgrade the talent on this roster after none of last June's five first-round draft picks did much as rookies. It's a massive summer in Brooklyn ... especially when you remember that the Nets do not have control of their first-round pick in 2027. Will they extend Michael Porter Jr.'s contract after his strong maiden season as a Net? Or use his salary in that potential big trade?

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 28

2️⃣7️⃣ Utah Jazz

The Committee can understand why the Jazz and their fans feel so aggrieved by that $500,000 tanking fine assessed shortly before All-Star Weekend. They were the only ones making questionable playing time choices? We didn't see any other teams trot out some eyebrow-raising lineups across the season's final two months? (ESPN assembled quite a piece about that here.) One last huge day in Utah's 2025-26 campaign looms Monday, when a coinflip with Sacramento will determine which of the two teams has the fourth-best lottery odds (and which falls to fifth-best odds). If the Jazz win that coinflip it will be guaranteed that their first-round pick in June can’t slip lower than No. 8, ensuring that Utah will be adding another highly rated prospect to a core that suddenly features Jaren Jackson Jr. alongside Lauri Markkanen and the young trio of Walker Kessler, Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. If that pick winds up falling to No. 9 in next month's lottery, Utah would have to surrender it to (gulp) Oklahoma City.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 23

2️⃣8️⃣ Memphis Grizzlies

The Committee had to go to London to do it, but I think we saw the high point of Memphis' painful season: Ja Morant ringing up 24 points and 13 assists in a win over Orlando across the proverbial pond. Morant, though, played in only 19 games beyond that overseas excursion, Zach Edey showed flashes of promise but played in just 11 games total and the Grizzlies entered full teardown mode by following up last June's trade of Desmond Bane to Orlando by dealing Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah. Only the Grizzlies' late-season tanking went to plan and now they will try again to ship out Morant after finding no market for him at the in-season trade deadline.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 26

2️⃣9️⃣ Indiana Pacers

The Pacers crashed to their worst regular season ever in the NBA in the wake of last season's storybook run to the NBA Finals ... worse even than a 20-62 mark way back in 1982-83. Some of that losing, though, was obviously by design with Tyrese Haliburton lost for the entire season and thanks to many more injuries along the way after a 1-13 start. The real pressure point, mind you, comes on May 10th, when Indiana has a 52.1% shot in the Mother's Day draft lottery to land a top-four pick. Put another way: The Pacers have a 47.9% chance of seeing that pick land in the Nos. 5-9 range, which would force them to give it up to the Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 24

3️⃣0️⃣ Washington Wizards

The patience of Wizards fans has been sorely tested, too. Their team has failed to win 50 games for (whoa) 47 consecutive seasons. The Wizards also just became only the third team in league history to be outscored by more than 10 points per game in back-to-back seasons. And those fans will have to wait until October to see what the lineup looks like with Trae Young (who played in five games after being acquired from Atlanta in January) and Anthony Davis (who played in zero after being acquired from Dallas in February) in it. The solace for those who love the Wiz: Securing the league's worst record at 17-65 ensures that Washington can't fall lower than fifth in next month's draft lottery, meaning their top-eight-protected pick is safe and that the Knicks will have to settle for two second-round picks instead. They can certainly celebrate that triumph in the nation's capital.

Last ranking (Feb. 19): 29