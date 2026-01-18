LONDON, England — Confession time ...

Mid-January, in truth, is probably not the wisest time for an NBA scribe who covers Trade Season so closely to head abroad.

Yet this is also true: There was no way that the first NBA game staged in England since I became my own boss could be missed.

The Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies joined me here Friday. They will play Sunday afternoon at The O2 in the NBA's first regular-season game on British soil since January 2019. Despite an ongoing swirl of trade expectation, Ja Morant might even play for the Grizzlies after he practiced Saturday and then was listed as probable despite missing the previous six games with a calf contusion.

See? Had to be here for it.

Of course, me being footy-obsessed me, I sneaked over a bit early to ensure that I could watch my beloved Manchester City a few times. I knew that Saturday's Manchester Derby was a non-starter from the jump because the Magic and the Grizzlies were scheduled to practice and hold media availabilities at the same time, but the plan basically worked. I made it to City's three previous games before the 2-0 disaster at Old Trafford — amazingly taking my personal count for competitive City matches to eight already for the 2025-26 season — and thus gave myself the chance to drink in every ounce of Newcastle 0, City 2 in the League Cup semifinals Tuesday night at storied St. James' Park.

And before that ...

I had the honor last Saturday of a summons to the City Directors Box for a pre-match meal with the one and only Mike Summerbee OBE.

Summerbee is best known as a City legend from the 1960s and 1970s nicknamed Buzzer for his electric wing play and who also earned a notable acting role alongside Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine and Pelé in the incomparable 1981 film Victory … as illustrated by the following clip:

What won't be found on his CV is an encounter that will nonetheless go down as one of the greatest experiences of my sporting life: In 1996, on my very first trip to England, City officials had been briefed on the crazy American who was making his maiden visit to the North West of England to see his favorite team mere months after it had been relegated from the Premier League. Mister Summerbee, who had played alongside the club's then-chairman Franny Lee, graciously volunteered to give the unlikely visitor a private tour of Maine Road.

Fast forward to last Saturday: Nearly 30 years on, I was invited to sit at the same table as Mike and his wife Tina. We shared that pre-match meal, watched Macclesfield stun Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on the telly and then took in City's 10-1 thrashing of poor Exeter City from the third tier of English football in a game that, for fans old enough to have watched the Blues in the 1990s, would have been billed as The Buster Phillips Derby.

It proved another unforgettable afternoon for Spoiled Me and would have been even without the wild goal haul. Among the highlights was hearing Mike tell the story of being introduced in Los Angeles to the one and only Jerry West alongside the legendary England defender Bobby Moore decades ago. I also had the honor of getting a new picture with Mike to paste right into my theoretical scrapbook alongside the snap we took back in September '96.

A picture alongside Mike Summerbee during my Maine Road tour in 1996 on the left … and after spending Jan. 10 with the legend in 2026.

So, yeah.

I've been having a pretty good time. (Or at least I was until the derby result ... and then staying up late to console Photo Editor Aaron after yet another Bills soul-crusher.)

My usual workflow over here goes something like this: Immerse yourself in Inglaterra as much as you can between noon and midnight, work until 4 or 5 AM to stay on US time and stay connected to the NBA ... then try to get a passable amount of sleep in those morning hours.

Now, though, it's go time. I'm covering the NBA weekend for UK radio behemoth talkSPORT as well as The Stein Line community and will also hook up with my Amazon colleagues here working the game. There will likewise presumably be lots of NBA Europe discussion along the way, which I'm greatly looking forward to as we all try to get a handle on what the new league will look like when it starts in the fall of 2027 or 2028.

Just wanted to give you the weekend update. Stay tuned for Sunday Best notes, more video reporting from England … and then a Monday return to home soil for the inevitably intense final two-plus weeks of Trade Season.

#thisleague

Film Session

As mentioned I'm covering the NBA's weekend in London for UK broadcasting giant talkSPORT, which led to some newsy interviews Saturday that spared me the misery of actually watching City's nightmare afternoon.

Some tasters from Saturday's work lunch …

✍🏼 And here's a link to the full written piece from talkSPORT that covers Anthony Black's monster dunk Thursday in Berlin with four Grizzlies defenders in the vicinity:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Some further thoughts via Substack Notes …