So much of the NBA discussion at this time of year concerns who is (or merely might be) getting traded.

It's a big reason why, as an annual service, we like to publish our All-No-Trade Team … just so we're clear on who is not even allowed to be dealt before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

As of Monday, roughly 90% of the league's rostered players were trade-eligible. On this Friday edition of what very much should have been a Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, with executives from all 30 teams congregating in Orlando for the NBA's G League Winter Showcase, let's make it as clear as possible exactly who cannot be moved across the next six weeks without securing their consent … as well as some recent contract extension recipients who can't be moved at all.

This is a list, as always, that leads off with players who possess a full no-trade clause. It's such an exclusive club and should be spotlighted as such.

This season's only two players leaguewide who possess a full NTC: Portland's Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

Our important annual reminder: A full NTC is not automatic based on service time as seen in baseball and is very difficult to obtain in the NBA, because NTCs can only be negotiated into completely new contracts in addition to requiring players to have eight years of service time and four with the team providing it. NBA rules prohibit working a no-trade clause into a contract extension. And given how rarely top players make it to free agency these days, with seemingly everyone in #thisleague determined to sign extensions rather than test the open market, NTCs have become a real relic.

So it's Dame. It's LeBron. And that's it.

Players who sign contract extensions can't be traded for six months. The following five players are thus ineligible to be traded until the offseason after recently signing extensions because six months will not have elapsed since they signed the new deals before the Feb. 5 trade buzzer. They are:

🏀 P.J. Washington (Dallas)

🏀 Toumani Camara (Portland)

🏀 A.J. Green (Milwaukee)

🏀 Kevin Durant (Houston)

🏀 Aaron Nesmith (Indiana)

As always there is also a small handful of players this season who, because they signed a one-year contract in the offseason with the same team they played for last season, hold veto power over an in-season trade.

Pet Peeve Alert: These are not full no-trade clauses and should not be described as such. Implied NTC is how the smart cap folks say it. Here, meanwhile, we have long referred to such players as One-Year Birds and, as is customary at Stein Line HQ, we turned to our pal Keith Smith to confirm that our list of players in this category is complete.

These 15 players can indeed be traded before the Feb. 5 trade deadline ... but only if they sign off on the trade. The reason: Any of these players would forfeit their Bird Rights for the 2025 offseason as soon as they switch teams.

The NBA's One-Year Birds for 2025-26 … including a former MVP based on Los Angeles whose trade prospects were covered Thursday in the piece above:

🏀 Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

🏀 Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers)

🏀 Collin Gillespie (Phoenix)

🏀 Quentin Grimes (Philadelphia)

🏀 James Harden (LA Clippers)

🏀 Aaron Holiday (Houston)

🏀 Joe Ingles (Minnesota)

🏀 Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia)

🏀 Gary Payton II (Golden State)

🏀 Landry Shamet (New York)

🏀 Jericho Sims (Milwaukee)

🏀 Jae'Sean Tate (Houston)

🏀 Cam Thomas (Brooklyn)

🏀 Fred VanVleet (Houston)

🏀 Moritz Wagner (Orlando)

Keith being Keith means he also furnished me with a list of 17 more players who could have been One-Year Birds this season but elected, as permitted by the NBA's latest labor agreement, to waive that right when they signed their current contract. Those 17 who have relinquished their single-season veto power over trades:

🏀 Bismack Biyombo (San Antonio)

🏀 Dante Exum (Dallas)

🏀 Anthony Gill (Washington)

🏀 Eric Gordon (Philadelphia)

🏀 Jeff Green (Houston)

🏀 Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers)

🏀 Bones Hyland (Minnesota)

🏀 Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State)

🏀 Chris Livingston (Cleveland)

🏀 Doug McDermott (Sacramento)

🏀 Jordan McLaughlin (San Antonio)

🏀 Kevin Porter Jr. (Milwaukee)

🏀 Taurean Prince (Milwaukee)

🏀 Day'Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn)

🏀 Garrett Temple (Toronto)

🏀 Gary Trent Jr. (Milwaukee)

🏀 Ziaire Williams (Brooklyn)

Two more players who are ineligible to be traded because they are recent free agent signees and will not have been with their new teams long enough by the time Feb. 5 hits: Golden State's Seth Curry and Indiana's Garrison Mathews.

Bonus category!

Here is a list of players who have date-based restrictions in their contracts that currently prevent them from being traded … but who will become trade-eligible before the Feb. 5 trade deadline:

🏀 Phoenix's Jamaree Bouyea (on a two-way deal and becomes trade-eligible on Dec. 18)

🏀 Cleveland's Thomas Bryant (trade-eligible on Christmas)

🏀 The Lakers' Drew Timme (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Christmas)

🏀 Golden State's Payton (trade-eligible on Dec. 29)

🏀 Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams (trade-eligible on Dec. 29)

🏀 Indiana's Ethan Thompson (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Dec. 30)

🏀 Golden State's Al Horford (trade-eligible on Jan. 1)

🏀 Golden State's De'Anthony Melton (trade-eligible on Jan. 1)

🏀 Houston's Tyler Smith (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Jan. 1)

🏀 Golden State's LJ Cryer (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Jan. 1)

🏀 The LA Clippers' RayJ Dennis (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Jan. 4)

🏀 Toronto's Jakob Poeltl (trade-eligible on Jan. 7)

🏀 Phoenix's Devin Booker (trade-eligible on Jan. 10)

🏀 San Antonio's Kyle Mangas (on a two-way deal and trade-eligible on Jan. 11)

🏀 Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. (trade-eligible on Jan. 13)

🏀 New Orleans' Herb Jones (trade-eligible on Jan. 14)

🏀 Chicago's Josh Giddey (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Philadelphia's Grimes (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Indiana's Isaiah Jackson (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Golden State's Kuminga (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Charlotte's Tre Mann (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Cleveland's Sam Merrill (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Miami's Davion Mitchell (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Detroit's Paul Reed (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Minnesota's Naz Reid (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Milwaukee's Ryan Rollins (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Sacramento's Russell Westbrook (trade-eligible on Jan. 15)

🏀 Atlanta's Keaton Wallace (trade-eligible on Jan. 18)

🏀 New Orleans' DeAndre Jordan (trade-eligible on Jan. 24)

🏀 New York's Mikal Bridges (trade-eligible on Feb. 1)

🏀 The Lakers' Luka Dončić (trade-eligible on Feb. 2)

🏀 Sacramento's Precious Achiuwa (trade-eligible on Feb. 4)

🏀 San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox (trade-eligible on Feb. 4)

Correspondence of the Week

Reader submissions are always welcome via email at marcstein@substack.com and are lightly condensed and edited for clarity.

"I am a Denver Nuggets fan and have been since the late '70s/early '80s of Alex English, Calvin Natt, Dan Issel, Fat Lever, T.R. Dunn, Don't Expect A Pass Back Kiki Vandeweghe and Why Are You Bothering With Defense? Doug Moe. They've really never had a lousy team, so it's been a good run for 40-plus years. This latest iteration is very intriguing given the core of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun and now a real second unit to cope with first-team fatigue and injuries. And they got rid of grumpy ol' Mike Malone for the cerebral David Adelman. The defense is improving, too, which stems from Adelman handing it off to Jared Dudley. Your recent story about the increase in zone defenses around the league hints at what they are doing; protect Jokić when he's out there and rely on zones to cover up for a lack of shotblocking and a lack of overall quickness. Basketball savvy is what they have most of now that Bruce Brown is back and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Big Val (Jonas Valančiūnas) are filling out the bench. Keep an eye on Spencer Jones … this team's T.R. Dunn as a defender."

Andy Dennison (Durango, CO)

PS — Andy! Wrote about Spencer Jones at the link embedded in this sentence. Check it out.

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

