LONDON, England — Tuesday was so loud in the Dallas Mavericks' universe that you could hear the noise some 5,000 miles away.

I was in Newcastle to watch a wonderful soccer match at the storied St. James' Park. My phones, though, never stopped buzzing all day thanks to some rare tweets from Anthony Davis and an announcement in the evening from the Mavericks that they expect to be without him for only the next six weeks after Davis was told he does not need surgery to repair ligament damage in his left hand.

Has the trade market truly re-opened for Davis after a seemingly favorable medical prognosis? Why was he so active on social media after scarcely tweeting for years? Are the Mavericks serious when they tell other teams that they are comfortable keeping Davis on the roster beyond the Feb. 5 trade deadline?

Let's answer all those questions here ...