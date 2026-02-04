More league insiders that we consult than not have asserted that the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to wait until the offseason to actually trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Me personally?

Too much A.1. sauce his spilled out of the bottle at this juncture — we indeed rewrote the metaphor in a nod to a condiment cherished at Stein Line HQ far, far more than ketchup — to ignore the messiness and suggest that Antetokounmpo is a lock to stay in Milwaukee beyond Thursday's 3 PM trade deadline.

Too much time remains for curveballs to be uncorked to declare or dismiss anything in #thisleague right now. That reality was slammed home Tuesday afternoon when the Memphis Grizzlies decided not to wait around to see if they can find a new home via trade this week for Ja Morant and abruptly shipped Jaren Jackson Jr. off to Utah instead in a blockbuster that didn't leak out at all until it was agreed to.

This image from Utah's Twitter feed trumpeted Tuesday's surprising trade blockbuster. Is there time for one more this week out of Milwaukee?

Which was followed by the Clippers and Cavaliers coming to terms on a James Harden-for-Darius Garland swap that surfaced without warning Monday night.

So …

Let's dig into everything we're hearing on The Greek Freak as the clock ticks down to the trade buzzer …

Why would the Bucks want to wait until the summer to trade Antetokounmpo after dealing with the drama of daily (or is that hourly?) Giannis trade speculation seemingly since the first dribble of training camp?

Do they really want to live with so much uncertainty for another three or four more months?