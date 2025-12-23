ORLANDO, Fla. — There have been many different G League Showcases. The closest thing that the NBA offers to Major League Baseball's winter meetings has been hosted from Sioux Falls to Boise, from Santa Cruz to suburban Toronto and more recently from Las Vegas to Orlando. It has withstood the brunt of COVID, too, when 2021's Showcase featured dozens of prospects being called up on emergency 10-day contracts to step in for sidelined NBA veterans.

The 2025 edition was the second straight Showcase to attract thousands of cosplaying anime enthusiasts to the same Orlando Convention Center halls as the 7-foot hoopers walking to their games. It was a striking contrast to the basketball proceedings, which drew front office representatives from every team, many of them reciting the same line about Trade Season: They're still waiting to see their group fully healthy first to evaluate the incumbent roster before pursuing deals.

No trades have been consummated in the first week-plus in this still-unfolding marketplace, but I did come home with no shortage of rumblings, whispers and plot points to sort through that numerous team officials are digesting and contemplating themselves with 40-odd days to go before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Let's go through it all …

There is a limited number of absolutes at present in terms of locking in various teams' goals with roughly six weeks to go until the deadline. Yet we do know definitively that Sacramento is looking to move some veterans as part of what has the potential to become a full-fledged rebuild now that the Kings, even accounting for their stunning Sunday night win over Houston, have descended into the Western Conference cellar at 7-22.

The Kings have made it clear, as we've been writing and reporting for some time, that new general manager Scott Perry is open to taking calls up and down his roster … for pretty much anyone apart from the recently extended Keegan Murray and promising first-round pick Nique Clifford.

What else?