The post-Christmas marketplace is open. For the public and NBA shoppers.

So let's assess the point guard landscape as it stands with roughly six weeks to go before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

My post-NBA G League Showcase dispatch earlier this week highlighted the Timberwolves as one of the few contending teams known to be actively searching for point guard reinforcements. There have been recent links, albeit mostly at an exploratory level, connecting Minnesota to a variety of ballhandlers, from the starriest (like Ja Morant) to mid-tier-salaried playmakers (such as Coby White and Collin Sexton).

Who else out there is looking for help in the backcourt? Who are the other top guard names to monitor? Let's break it down:

We start with Chris Paul and can untangle a few fresh threads stemming from his situation.