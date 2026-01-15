Welcome to January 15th.

The NBA trade deadline is exactly three weeks from today and you surely know by now what else that date signals: Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga is trade-eligible at last.

Ten more players theoretically entered the marketplace along with Kuminga when the clock struck 12:01 AM ET: Memphis' Santi Aldama, Chicago's Josh Giddey, Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes, Indiana's Isaiah Jackson, Charlotte's Tre Mann, Cleveland's Sam Merrill, Miami's Davion Mitchell, Detroit's Paul Reed, Minnesota's Naz Reid and Milwaukee's Ryan Rollins. Most notably, of course, is the still-benched Kuminga, since the Warriors are known to be actively trying to move him.

We surveyed the swingman's situation in depth here Monday:

The Warriors' and Kuminga’s mutual goal of finding him a new home is one of the few absolutes about this Trade Season, but there's still much more for us to discuss. So let's get into everything else percolating as the deadline draws ever closer by working our way down the standings ...

Let's start with East-leading Detroit.