The Jake Fischer Latest starts in New Orleans and goes all over the Eastern Conference
Around-the-league notes aplenty ... unexpectedly on a Tuesday
Our ode to David Griffin in last Thursday's around-the-league notes provided a bit of foreshadowing to last weekend's change in New Orleans.
The man Griffin once chose to run the Pelicans' sideline — who Griffin was not permitted to dismiss last season himself — has now been fired. Willie Green is out in the wake of the Pels' 2-10 start.
The purveyor of this Substack already presented a look enclosed below at some of the recent developments in The Big Easy:
Here's what I'm hearing on the subject … as well as several interesting rumbles out of the Eastern Conference:
Make no mistake: James Borrego is getting his chance to show the NBA world that he's deserving of another head coaching job.