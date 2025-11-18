Our ode to David Griffin in last Thursday's around-the-league notes provided a bit of foreshadowing to last weekend's change in New Orleans.

The man Griffin once chose to run the Pelicans' sideline — who Griffin was not permitted to dismiss last season himself — has now been fired. Willie Green is out in the wake of the Pels' 2-10 start.

The purveyor of this Substack already presented a look enclosed below at some of the recent developments in The Big Easy:

Here's what I'm hearing on the subject … as well as several interesting rumbles out of the Eastern Conference:

Make no mistake: James Borrego is getting his chance to show the NBA world that he's deserving of another head coaching job.